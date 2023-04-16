Me & My Money: He bought a three-bedroom condo before turning 30

SINGAPORE - Finance professional Sudhanshu Tewari poured all his savings into buying a home before he turned 30.
Long-term investments such as property can help to control spending habits and obtain secure assets, says Mr Tewari.
SINGAPORE - Finance professional Sudhanshu Tewari poured all his savings into buying a home before he turned 30.
Long-term investments such as property can help to control spending habits and obtain secure assets, says Mr Tewari.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.