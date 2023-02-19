Me & My Money: Banking on whisky cask investments for steady returns

To some, whisky is an occasional indulgence, but for entrepreneur Alexander Knight, it was an opportunity to ride on the growing global demand.

The chief executive officer of whisky cask investment platform Whisky Cask Club believes the liquor is an alternative investment that will provide steady returns, as there is a growing demand for premium and rare varieties.

Mr Knight, 49, first became interested in investing when he worked as a freelance researcher for Deutsche Bank. He had a mentor who showed him the ropes of investing.

Mr Knight then went on to start Whisky Cask Club in 2021 with a start-up capital of around $80,000. The club provides Singaporeans with a convenient platform to invest in whisky casks in Scotland without leaving Singapore.

“I had some friends in the United Kingdom who are whisky distillers and cask suppliers who wanted to explore getting investments in Asia. After some market research, we decided that Singapore was the best place to get our business started, as it has proper investor protection laws,” said Mr Knight.

“With the growing demand for premium, rare whiskies globally and especially in Asia, the value of these delicious drinks just keeps rising.”

The club generates revenue through multiple sources, such as single cask sales, a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)-approved whisky cask fund, various membership tiers, and joint cask ownership with Aerapass, a finance-as-a-service platform in Singapore.

Mr Knight graduated with a Russian language degree from a university in Moscow in 1995. He worked as a journalist full-time for almost 20 years at companies like News Corp in Britain and Argus Media, and now still freelances as a journalist while running his firms.

“I wanted to learn Russian, and this was the best way to do it. I studied Russian while working for the Moscow Times newspaper,” said Mr Knight.

He lives with his wife and three children – two girls aged 16 and 14 and a nine-year-old boy.

Q: What is in your personal portfolio?

A: My family and I like to keep things simple when it comes to investments. We believe in investing in assets that provide a steady return, so our portfolio mainly consists of properties and rare whiskies.

We have a balanced approach, with 60 per cent of our investments going towards properties and the remaining 40 per cent divided among a variety of unique whisky casks that I personally trade. Our properties tend to bring an average of 8 per cent gross return, while the whisky investments are on a 16 to 18 per cent net return.

Q: Describe your investing strategy. Has it changed over the years?

A: Buy and hold. Make at least 8 per cent in low-inflationary times. Look for at least 15 per cent otherwise. Inflation is eating money, and the era of cheap cash is over. I ensure that anything we buy is 100 per cent debt free now.

Q: What else is in your financial plan?

A: I will soon set up a trust to cover our kids’ education and pay for retirement and medical expenses.