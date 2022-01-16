McKinsey head Sternfels on the new global corporation

As the grandson of World War II aviators and son of a US navy pilot who flew sorties over Vietnam, Bob Sternfels - the global managing partner of McKinsey, who lived his first few years in the Subic Bay region of the Philippines and is himself a flying enthusiast - has it in his genes to navigate challenging weather.

As chief operating officer to global head Kevin Sneader and, since last July, Mr Sneader's successor, the 52-year-old has not only steered through an internal crisis involving a partner revolt against Mr Sneader, but has also had plenty to handle on multiple fronts externally.