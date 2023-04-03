McDonald’s temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: WSJ

McDonald's has said it will review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy. PHOTO: REUTERS
BENGALURU – Burger chain McDonald’s is temporarily closing its offices in the United States this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In an internal e-mail last week to US employees and some international staff, McDonald’s asked them to work from home from Monday to Wednesday so that it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organisation,” McDonald’s said in the message, viewed by WSJ.

The company also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

McDonald’s is expected to begin announcing key decisions by Monday. REUTERS

