Maybank appoints Alvin Lee as new CEO for Singapore

SINGAPORE - Malaysia’s biggest bank Malayan Banking (Maybank) said on Dec 8 that it had appointed Alvin Lee Han Eng as chief executive officer for Maybank Singapore, effective Jan 1.

Mr Lee was also appointed the new country CEO and CEO of Malayan Banking’s Singapore branch, Maybank said in a statement.

He will be responsible to drive the entire spectrum of Maybank’s operations in Singapore, which the bank counts as one of its home markets, Maybank added.

Mr Lee is currently Maybank’s head of community financial services in Singapore and head of group wealth management, according to the statement.

He will succeed John Lee Hin Hock, who is retiring from Maybank on Dec 31 after 12 years with the bank, Maybank said. REUTERS