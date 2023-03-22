MAS to ‘proactively address’ impact on jobs in S’pore from UBS-Credit Suisse merger

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) says it is working with the Institute of Banking and Finance “to proactively address any impact on employment” as a result of a merger between Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse.

It noted that the details of UBS’ takeover of Credit Suisse are still being worked out.

“The implications for jobs in Credit Suisse in Singapore are not clear at this point in time. MAS is monitoring this closely and in touch with the two banks,” MAS said in its reply to queries from The Straits Times.

The regulator did not say how many jobs are at stake in Singapore but market sources told ST on Monday that estimates would put the number of Credit Suisse employees in the Republic at roughly 3,500. A report in July 2018 by The Business Times put the number at 4,000.

Both UBS and Credit Suisse did not mention any numbers when asked by ST.

But MAS did reveal the size of Credit Suisse’s Singapore operations.

The total assets of Credit Suisse’s Singapore business, excluding intragroup balances, stood at about $38 billion as at end-February this year. It represents 1.6 per cent of the total assets of Singapore’s banking sector.

When asked if it would ramp up assessments of banks’ resilience, MAS said it assesses the impact of emerging risks on Singapore’s banking sector on a regular basis and reviews individual banks’ internal stress tests against interest rate, credit and other risks.

It added that it conducts a comprehensive annual industry-wide stress test of key financial institutions in Singapore.

“The results of the stress test in 2022 showed that Singapore banks would remain resilient to adverse macro-financial shocks from a sharp tightening of monetary policy amid a global economic downturn,” the regulator said.

UBS agreed on Sunday to buy rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs (S$4.34 billion) in a deal engineered by Swiss authorities to avert further turmoil in domestic and global financial markets.

The lender, which has its biggest regional office in Singapore, will assume up to US$5.4 billion (S$7.2 billion) in losses under the deal, which is expected to close by the end 2023.