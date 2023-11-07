MAS starts pilot scheme to help insurers make green investments in Asia

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s central bank is working on a pilot scheme to help insurers make investments in sustainability-related infrastructure projects in Asia.

The scheme aims to enhance insurers’ familiarity and comfort with infrastructure investments.

It will test elements such as risk guardrails, risk-appropriate regulatory treatment and capability-building facilities, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday.

Mr Wong said the hope is that the initiative can create an impetus for insurers to allocate some of their investment portfolio to infrastructure projects with promising decarbonisation potential, and play a role in the region’s net-zero transition.

Speaking at the Global Insurance Forum at Hilton Orchard, he said insurers play a key role in the region’s move to decarbonise, particularly through transition financing.

“As underwriters, the industry can develop insurance solutions for renewable energy infrastructure and emerging technologies with promising decarbonisation potential.

“These solutions can mitigate risk and help crowd in much-needed private capital,” said Mr Wong, who is also chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

In transition financing, financial services are provided to high carbon-emitting industries to help fund their decarbonisation. These industries include coal-fired power generation, steel, cement, chemical, paper making, aviation and construction.

As investors, insurers can allocate more capital, which is a key challenge, to address the infrastructure needs of emerging Asia, particularly green infrastructure, he said.

They can also guide and incentivise firms to progressively decarbonise their business operations by integrating physical and transition risks as part of the underwriting process.

To this end, Mr Wong said MAS recently proposed guidelines on transition planning by banks, insurers and asset managers to facilitate credible and orderly decarbonisation efforts by their clients and investee companies.

This will be achieved through engagement and facilitating transition activities, rather than indiscriminately cutting ties with clients or investee companies deemed to be of higher climate risks, noted Mr Wong.

To do this well, insurers and brokers need to develop the right capabilities and solutions, he said.

Besides the pilot scheme, Mr Wong also announced the launch of a centre that will support companies’ transition efforts.