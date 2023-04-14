MAS pauses inflation fight, says economic slowdown could be ‘deeper than anticipated’

SINGAPORE - The central bank has put a pause on its monetary policy tightening saying that Singapore could face a deeper economic slowdown this year amid higher risks to global growth.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday: “Singapore’s GDP growth is projected to be below trend this year. With intensifying risks to global growth, the domestic economic slowdown could be deeper than anticipated.”

“MAS will therefore maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$Neer policy band. There will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centred. This policy stance will continue to reduce imported inflation and help curb domestic cost pressures,” it said in its bi-annual Monetary Policy Statement.

MAS also kept its inflation forecasts unchanged, saying core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport costs, is expected to average 3.5 to 4.5 per cent, while headline inflation, or all-items inflation, is forecast to come in higher at 5.5 to 6.5 per cent.

It said while inflation is still elevated, MAS’ five successive monetary policy tightening moves since October 2021 have tempered the momentum of price increases.

“The effects of MAS’ monetary policy tightening are still working through the economy and should dampen inflation further,” it added.

MAS manages monetary policy by allowing the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$Neer) to rise or fall versus currencies of its trading partners within an undisclosed band. A stronger Singdollar dampens imported inflation, while domestic interest rates follow the lead of those set by major central banks. The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England have all raised their benchmark rates in the past couple of weeks even as a banking sector crisis that began in the United States raised fears of a wider credit crunch. At home, headline inflation, which represents the rate of price change for all items, moderated to an annual pace of 6.3 per cent in February, from 6.6 per cent in January and a peak of 7.5 per cent last August. Core inflation came in unchanged at 5.5 per cent, raising hopes that it may also have peaked. However, both inflation figures are still way above the 1.5 per cent average for the decade before 2020. Still, Singapore’s growth outlook appears even more challenging than it looked at the start of the year, as the economies of its major trading partners like the US and European Union continue to slow, while the recovery in China is still in its early days. Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports shrank 15.6 per cent in February, contracting for a fifth consecutive month, and manufacturing was down by 8.9 per cent. Some of Singapore’s domestic sources of inflation such as labour market conditions have started to moderate, even if they remain robust. Analysts estimate real wages here fell 1.2 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2022 for a second consecutive quarterly decline. Meanwhile, in the same three-month period, nominal wage growth eased to 5.4 per cent – the slowest pace of increase in five quarters – and retrenchments more than doubled. However, the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed people remained elevated at 2.3 times in the fourth quarter while unit labour costs rose 9.3 per cent, the highest in six quarters – both factors that may put upward pressure on wage growth.