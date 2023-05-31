MAS partners Google Cloud to advance generative AI capabilities

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is partnering Google Cloud to advance its capabilities in generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is grounded on responsible practices.

Through the initiative, the central bank hopes to encourage wider use of responsible generative AI by Singapore’s financial industry.

Generative AI is a branch of AI technology that has the capacity to produce new content, including text, synthetic data and images.

MAS announced on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Google Cloud to explore technology opportunities to advance the development and use of responsible generative AI applications within MAS, as well as imbue its technologists with deep AI skillsets.

The MOU will provide a framework for the two parties to identify potential use cases, conduct technical pilots, and co-create solutions in responsible generative AI for MAS’ internal and industry-facing digital services.

MAS and Google Cloud will also work together to develop responsible generative AI technology applications, and test-bed cutting-edge AI products for business functions and operations.

Mr Vincent Loy, MAS assistant managing director for technology, said, “This collaboration allows us to explore potential use cases in our functions and operations that could harness generative AI, while prioritising information security as well as data and AI model governance.

“Through this, we hope to inspire greater adoption of responsible generative AI in the financial sector.”

Ms Sherie Ng, Google Cloud’s country director for Singapore, said that building on Google Cloud’s experience in delivering AI solutions that the financial sector is already using, the company is now providing even more tools and services, including refreshed skilling programs and high-performance infrastructure.

She added that such tools will help financial institutions deploy generative AI with ease and speed, while protecting their data, applications, and users.

“We look forward to working with MAS to strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading financial hub and customise our foundation models for its internal use,” Ms Ng added.

“Our partnership will enable MAS and spur the broader financial sector to unlock new possibilities that could benefit consumers and businesses.”