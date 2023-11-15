MAS-led Project Guardian adds five more pilots in asset tokenisation

SINGAPORE - Five new pilots on asset tokenisation will be added to a government initiative that explores the use of blockchain in institutional digital assets trading.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which leads the initiative also known as Project Guardian, on Wednesday said it is working with the financial industry to develop ways to scale tokenised markets.

The five new industry pilots would test promising asset tokenisation use cases.

MAS said the trials potentially pave the way for integration across the capital markets value chain including listing, distribution, trading, settlement, and asset servicing.

Lender Citi, and investment management firms T Rowe Price Associates Inc and Fidelity International, are using blockchain to price and execute bilateral digital asset trades efficiently. The pilot will also explore real-time post-trade reporting.

Mr Sam Hewson, Citi’s head of foreign exchange sales, said: “We are taking steps towards building foundational capabilities to offer liquidity, pricing and risk management to our global clients wherever they choose to trade – be it on traditional rails or on blockchain.”

Lenders BNY Mellon and OCBC Bank are trying out a cross-border foreign exchange payment product to enable secure payment across networks of different origins.

Financial services giant Ant Group is testing a treasury management solution that will enable real-time multi-currency clearing and settlement through their Singapore global treasury centre.

Asset manager Franklin Templeton is looking to issue a tokenised money market fund through a variable capital company (VCC) structure that uses digital asset networks. A VCC is a corporate structure for investment funds that provides flexibility in the issuance and redemption of shares.

JP Morgan and asset manager Apollo are working on the use of digital assets to enable seamless investment and management of portfolios and alternative assets, as well as automated portfolio rebalancing. The goal is to cut time used in manual processes for asset servicing.

Besides the five new pilots, MAS said it is launching a new funds workstream. This would be set up within Guardian’s industry group that is focused on the native issuance of VCC funds on digital asset networks.

The workstream aims to address tax, policy and legal issues while increasing distribution channels for asset managers.

MAS said it would work with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority to better assess the opportunities and risks of adopting digitally native VCC fund shares.

In addition, MAS is collaborating with international policymakers and financial institutions including DBS and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to explore the design of an open, digital infrastructure of international standard.

The initiative, known as Global Layer One, would have the infrastructure host tokenised financial assets and applications.

It would facilitate seamless cross-border transactions and enable tokenised assets to be traded across global liquidity pools, while adhering to regulations.