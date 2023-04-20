MAS expands green finance plan to quicken decarbonisation of economy

SINGAPORE – To decarbonise the economy quickly, Singapore will expand its focus, which is now solely on green finance, to one that also includes transition finance, by mapping out clear definitions, encouraging innovation and extending grants.

This will be achieved through the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) refreshed Finance for Net Zero Action Plan.

Transition finance is a form of financial support to help high-carbon companies become greener via long-term initiatives.

The plan is an expansion of MAS’ Green Finance Action Plan launched in 2019 for Singapore to be a global hub for green finance.

Among the goals is the need for clear definitions on what activities are considered green, what are not, or those that are in transition, said deputy prime minister and finance minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at the opening of the Sustainable and Green Finance Institute on Thursday, Mr Wong, who is also deputy chairman of MAS, said the Green Finance Industry Taskforce has led the development of a taxonomy to classify activities according to a “traffic light” system.

He said MAS will strengthen the credibility and interoperability of classifications across jurisdictions. This will provide greater clarity to financial institutions that will then help with both cross-border green and transition financing flows.

“We, in Asia collectively, emit about half of global greenhouse gas emissions. But at the same time, millions of people in the world in this region still do not have access to electricity, modern sanitation and drinking water. So it’s a big challenge,” Mr Wong said.

He added that the region will need more energy to meet the growing needs of its population.

And for now, most of this is being met through fossil fuel, including coal.

So it is vital to find a way to ensure an orderly and just energy transition in Asia, he noted.

Under the expanded plan, MAS will work with the Singapore Exchange and other agencies on a roadmap for key financial institutions and listed companies to make climate disclosures aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards. The ISSB has been working on a global benchmark for sustainability disclosures and this is expected to be finalised mid-year.

Among other things, MAS aims to build sound climate and environmental risk management practices with financial institutions, promote the adoption of credible transition plans, and try to facilitate financial innovation and catalyse credible green and transition solutions and markets.

Based on estimates, Singapore accounts for more than 50 per cent of cumulative issuances in Asean, Mr Wong said, adding that last year, more than $30 billion worth of sustainable debt was issued.

To build on this, he said MAS will set aside a total of $15 million to enhance and extend the sustainable bond and loan grant schemes for a further five years till end-2028.