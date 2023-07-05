MAS books largest loss of $30.8 billion in effort to fight inflation

SINGAPORE - A stronger Singapore dollar is helping ease inflation but has also landed the central bank with its biggest annual loss, mostly due to negative currency translation effects on its official foreign reserves (OFR).

Meanwhile, core inflation - that strips away accommodation and private transport costs and better reflects the expenses of Singapore households - may prove to be surprisingly stubborn. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday (July 5) raised its end-2023 forecast for core inflation to 2.5 to 3.0 per cent, up from an estimate of 2.5 per cent made in April.

Presenting its 2022/2023 annual report, the MAS said that as the local dollar appreciated against currencies in the OFR - such as the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen and British pound - negative translation effects amounted to $21.4 billion.

High interest expenses from mopping up excess liquidity in the banking system resulted in a further loss of $9 billion.

In all, MAS recorded a net loss of $30.8 billion for the financial year. This is the largest loss MAS has ever recorded, said its managing director Ravi Menon.

The MAS, otherwise, made an investment gain of $0.6 billion, even as interest income, dividends and realised gains from the management of OFR were offset by aggressive rate hikes by central banks globally that resulted in negative valuation effects across all asset classes.

Currency translation effects are basically paper losses, good only for reporting purposes.

“These currency translation effects have no impact on the international purchasing power of the OFR, or on MAS’ ability to conduct monetary policy and support financial stability,” the central bank said.

The translation effects are a consequence of MAS’ exchange rate-based monetary policy, which centres around the strength of the Singapore dollar. In effect, the central bank targets the Singapore dollar’s trade-weighted value against a basket of currencies.

As the Singapore dollar strengthens it offsets the impact of imported inflation.

The MAS has tightened its policy stance - strengthening the Singapore dollar in the process - five times since October 2021.

Subsequently, both the all-items headline inflation and core inflation peaked in January from their highest levels in a decade.

In May, headline inflation came in at 5.1 per cent, down from a peak of 7.5 per cent in September 2022. Core inflation in May was at 4.7 per cent, down from 5.5 per cent in February 2023.