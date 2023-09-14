MAS slaps 9-year bans on founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital

SINGAPORE - The co-founders of failed cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital have been banned by the Singapore regulator from taking part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any regulated capital market services firm here.

Mr Zhu Su and Mr Kyle Livingston Davies, both Singapore citizens, have been issued prohibition orders lasting nine years.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Mr Zhu declined to comment on the ban.

The bans, which took effect from Wednesday, will also mean the pair cannot perform any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (SFA), said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday.

This comes more than a year after MAS reprimanded Three Arrows Capital in June 2022 for breaching the SFA and Securities and Futures (Licensing and Conduct of Business) Regulations (SFR).

Mr Zhu was chief executive and director of the crypto hedge fund, while Mr Davies was the chairman and director.

Media reports said their whereabouts are unknown.

Three Arrows Capital was the first big crypto firm to go bankrupt in 2022, brought down by the collapse of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD in May that year.

MAS said the company failed to put in place an appropriate risk management framework to identify, monitor and address risks associated with the cryptocurrency and digital asset investments under its management.

As directors of Three Arrows Capital, Mr Zhu and Mr Davies were primarily responsible for ensuring that the fund complied with regulatory requirements under the SFA and SFR, but the two men failed to discharge their duties and were responsible for the firm’s breaches, MAS said.

Ms Loo Siew Yee, MAS assistant managing director for policy, payments and financial crime, said: “Senior management of fund managers are required to implement robust risk management measures to protect the interest of investors. MAS takes a serious view of Mr Zhu’s and Mr Davies’ flagrant disregard of MAS’ regulatory requirements and dereliction of their directors’ duties.

“MAS will take action to weed out senior managers who commit such misconduct.”

The regulator also said that Three Arrows Capital provided false information in January 2022 over the employment of Mr Arthur Cheong Jun Yoong, who performed fund management activity on the firm’s behalf between August 2020 and September 2021.

It also failed to notify MAS that Mr Cheong was hired between August 2020 and September 2021 as a portfolio manager to perform fund management activities on behalf of the firm, and thus breached the SFR.