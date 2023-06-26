Market Watch

Markets try to read tea leaves in Fed’s messaging

Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Fed chief Jerome Powell's tone and use of words suggested a moderation of the central bank's hawkish stance on rates.
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
SINGAPORE - United States Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to the House Financial Services Committee and the decision by the Bank of England (BOE) to hike up its rate by a higher-than-expected 50 basis points factored heavily on market sentiment during the past week.

While Mr Powell stressed that lowering inflation back to the Fed’s 2 per cent target had a long way to go, his tone and use of words suggested a moderation of the central bank’s hawkish stance on rates. Markets read it as a likelihood of a 25 basis points hike in July followed by a pause, rather than the Fed’s dot plot suggestion of two more hikes in 2023.

