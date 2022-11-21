Markets to stay volatile without catalyst for sustained rally

SINGAPORE - As expected, it was a volatile week for stocks around the globe as investors searched for signs that central banks will ease up on their quantitative tightening amid signs that inflation may be easing somewhat.

After starting the week strongly, key indices weakened by mid-week, before ending on a slightly firmer note. But for most markets, it was a flattish finish leading into the final weeks of November and December, when the United States Federal Reserve rate-setting committee meets again.