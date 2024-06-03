Markets swing between hope and fear as they await rate cuts

SINGAPORE – Markets continued see-sawing between hope and fear amid the realisation that the expected slew of multiple rate cuts may not materialise, no thanks to sticky inflation numbers.

However, Wall Street stocks surged on May 31 after personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data – the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation – came in within the expected range.

The recovery on May 31 saw the Dow Jones pare its losses for the week to 0.98 per cent at 38,686.32 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500, which had been weighed down by uninspiring earnings by the likes of tech services players like Salesforce, trimmed its weekly loss to 0.51 per cent at 5,277.51 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1 per cent to 16,735.02 points.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index gained 1.3 per cent last week to 3,336.59, with dividends boosting the total return to 2.6 per cent. This brings the total return over the past five months to 5.8 per cent.

The standout counter for the week was airport services company Sats, which surprised the market with a stronger-than-expected financial year 2024 headline net profit of $56.4 million and declared a dividend of 1.5 cents last week. Operating cash flow rose from $79.6 million to $512.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Though small by its previous standards, the resumption of dividend payments was seen by the market as symbolic of a recovery by the company, which has been weighed down by integration costs arising from its purchase of larger global rival Worldwide Flight Services. Analysts have upgraded the stock, with 12-month price targets ranging from $3.22 to $3.44 based on the company’s improving outlook.

Overall market sentiment remains somewhat fragile as US and global inflation numbers remain sticky on the downside.

In the US, the weak response to the US$148 billion (S$200 billion) bond auction on May 29 heightened worries that funding the massive and growing US deficit will drive up yields at a time when the Fed is in no rush to cut rates.

The US budget deficit clocked in at US$1.7 trillion in fiscal year 2023, up from US$1.38 trillion in 2022. This annual shortfall is expected to keep growing, reaching US$2.6 trillion by 2034. As at the end of 2023, the deficit equalled 6.3 per cent of gross domestic product, a level untouched for six decades until the 2008 global financial crash.

Why is this important?

Each deficit adds to an already mammoth amount of publicly held debt, which stood at US$27.6 trillion as at April 1, nearly the size of the US economy. This is worrisome because it causes a phenomenon which economists call “fiscal dominance”, where the government debt and deficit spending undercuts and negates the Federal Reserve’s attempts to rein in inflation.

The US Government Accountability Office in February 2024 warned that this unsustainable long-term fiscal path poses economic, social and security challenges to the US if not addressed. It urged Congress and the US administration to make difficult budgetary and policy decisions to address the key drivers of debt and change the government’s fiscal path.

With the US heading into presidential elections, the hope for this remains just that – hope.