Markets remain volatile amid strong jobs data, suggesting more rates hikes ahead

SINGAPORE - Signs of plateauing inflation numbers and less hawkishness by the US Federal Reserve have not been enough to assuage investors’ nervousness, judging by the continuing volatility in the markets.

Despite the Fed moderating its rate hike to a widely anticipated 25 basis points, the Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 0.4 per cent in price returns for the week, in line with the regional FTSE APAC Index which dipped 0.5 per cent.

This came as Wall Street’s blue chip Dow Jones index gave up 0.15 per cent for the week to end at 33,926.01 points.

During a somewhat rocky week, the broader S&P 500 index was up 1.62 per cent to end Friday’s session at 4,136. The index is up 15 per cent so far in 2023, after diving 33 per cent in 2022. The Nasdaq closed out its fifth consecutive weekly gain at 12,006.95, chalking up its longest winning streak since November 2021 as beaten-down tech stocks were picked up by investors.

In Singapore, the two biggest market events were Keppel Corp’s results and Sembcorp Marine announcing its shareholder voting day on its takeover of Keppel O&M.

Despite a 40 per cent drop in second-half FY2022 profit of $429 million, Keppel Corp’s full-year earnings were just 9 per cent lower at $927 million. Recurring income more than doubled to $560 million in FY2022, excluding discontinued operations, while distributable income grew 7.7 per cent year on year to $184.9 million. The company declared a final dividend of 18 cents, bringing the full-year payout to 33 cents per share.

During the results briefing, its chief executive Loh Chin Hua explained that the company’s net tangible asset per share would be only marginally impacted despite the in-specie distribution of most of the Sembcorp Marine shares it receives as payment for divesting Keppel O&M to Sembcorp Marine.

Still, the stock was one of the biggest losers of the week, diving some 10 per cent through Thursday and Friday to close at $7.26 – its lowest level since mid-January.

Meanwhile, Sembcorp Marine announced that its long-awaited shareholder gathering to approve the takeover of Keppel O&M would be held on Feb 16. Most market observers expect the vote to be passed, following the rejigging of the “exchange ratio” to make it slightly more favourable to Sembcorp Marine. The stock closed out the week at 13.9 cents.

So what’s next?

The stronger US jobs data – non-farm US payrolls surged by an unexpected 517,000 in January and unemployment rate fell to a 54-year low of 3.7 per cent – means the US central bank is unlikely to reverse course on its rate hiking campaign just yet. In fact, the market expects at least two more 25-basis-point rate hikes during the first half of 2023.

That means the market will have to operate in a “higher for longer” interest rate scenario for the rest of the year. This will impact corporate earnings, and thus stock valuations.

“We believe that analysts are still too optimistic about the earnings outlook,” said Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC Bank. “An earnings slowdown is inevitable, and this is still not priced into the market sufficiently yet.”

That said, the scenario for Asia-Pacific markets could be somewhat rosier than that for developed markets in the West.