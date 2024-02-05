Markets rally to new highs despite Fed hints of delayed rate cuts

SINGAPORE – A super hot jobs market and central bank signals that rate cuts are not around the corner did little to dampen enthusiasm for risk assets last week.

Boosted by better-than-expected tech earnings, Wall Street key indexes shot northwards to new records.

The Dow Jones Industrial Index rose 1.43 per cent to a record 38,654.42 points on Feb 2, taking its total gains over the past month to 3.17 per cent. The marquee 30-stock Wall Street index is now up 14 per cent from a year ago.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 surged to a new record high at 4,958.61 points after notching up a 1.38 per cent gain last week. Boosted by stronger than expected tech earnings, this broad index of Wall Street stocks has risen 5.56 per cent over a month and is now up 20 per cent since February 2023.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.12 per cent to 15,628.95 points, translating into a 7.61 per cent gain over a month and a whopping 30 per cent surge over 12 months.

All this was despite a searing jobs report showing that the US economy added 353,000 jobs in January, way above market projections of 185,000. This matters because more jobs means more money in people’s pockets, leading to higher potential spending and demand for goods and services, resulting in rising prices and inflation.

At least that is the theory. But the market appears to be brushing aside such theories.

Even a rather downbeat message from the Federal Reserve, where chairman Jerome Powell pronounced that the US central bank needs to see more consistent evidence of disinflation trends to justify rate cuts, did not dampen spirits.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index put on one of its best daily gains on Feb 2 as it rose almost 37 points to 3,179.77 points, though this still translated into a somewhat meagre weekly gain of just 0.6 per cent. The benchmark Singapore index spent much of the week range trading between 3,130 and 3,160 points.

In fact, the ST Index has had a weak start to 2024, losing 2.7 per cent of its value in January after a strong rally of 5.4 per cent in December. Part of this has been due to an outflow of funds from value stocks like the banks and conglomerates to growth plays which could benefit from the tech rally and falling interest rates. According to SGX data, DBS Group Holdings, ST Engineering, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore Exchange, Singapore Airlines, Singtel and others have booked the most net institutional outflows last week.

So what’s next?

Although Mr Powell warned that the Fed is in no rush to cut rates, he did acknowledge disinflation and indicated that rate cuts are inevitable. But the timing would depend on the evolution of economic indicators. The Fed chief sees the US labour market as being “strong”, but also reckons it is “getting back into balance”.

The market is expecting interest rate cuts to start some time later in 2024.

But as Oxford Economics noted on Feb 2, central banks will be measured in their response to falling inflation.