Markets on tenterhooks after rate hike and with US inflation numbers looming

SINGAPORE - It would be an understatement to call the past week’s stock market performance volatile.

Although the fourth consecutive 75 basis-point rate hike by the United States Federal Reserve was widely expected, the mixed messaging from Fed chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference that followed saw markets whipsawing from positive territory in early Thursday trading to end the session deeply in the red.

Instead of suggesting a potential pause after six consecutive hikes in 2022, which has taken the Fed’s benchmark overnight rate to almost 4 per cent, Mr Powell suggested that rates could be higher for longer. But he also hinted that future rate hikes could be smaller.

The final destination is “very uncertain... (but) we’re going to find it over time”, he declared.

“The question of when to moderate the pace of increases is much less important than the question of how high... and how long to keep monetary policy restrictive,” he said, adding that it was “very premature” to discuss when the Fed might pause its hikes.

Wall Street indexes, which had been heading northwards all week, stumbled on Thursday as it became clear the pivot was not happening.

However, markets recovered on Friday following the release of non-farm payroll data suggesting that the impact of the Fed’s tightening could be starting to bite, especially on the job market.

While non-farm payroll numbers for October rose by a higher-than-expected 261,000, the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.7 per cent. The broader joblessness numbers increased to 6.8 per cent, while hourly wages edged up just 0.4 per cent in October.

The Dow Jones index ended the week 1.4 per cent lower at 32,403.22 points, but remains some 10.6 per cent higher over a month. The S&P index gave up 3.4 per cent for the week to 3,770.55 points, but is still up 3.6 per cent over a 30-day period.

But the Nasdaq index continued to be weighed down, losing 5.65 per cent over the week to 10.475.25 points and down 1.66 per cent over a month.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 2.32 per cent over the week to 3,130.11 points, supported by banks and blue chips.

The STI booked a 2.4 per total return for the week. This brings the 2022 year-to-date STI total return to 3.9 per cent, compared with the FTSE Developed Index’s 18.3 per cent decline.

Over the week, Singapore stocks booked more than $150 million in net fund inflows, led by UOB, Sembcorp Marine, DBS Bank, SIA, OCBC Bank, ST Engineering, HongkongLand, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Golden Agri-Resources and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust.

On the other hand, CapitaLand Investment, Singapore Exchange, Suntec Reit, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Keppel Reit, NetLink NBN Trust, Yangzijiang Financial Holding, Sats, Keppel DC Reit and DigiCore Reit led net fund outflows.