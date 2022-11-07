Markets on tenterhooks after rate hike and with US inflation numbers looming

SINGAPORE - It would be an understatement to call the past week’s stock market performance volatile.
Although the fourth consecutive 75 basis-point rate hike by the United States Federal Reserve was widely expected, the mixed messaging from Fed chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference that followed saw markets whipsawing from positive territory in early Thursday trading to end the session deeply in the red.
Instead of suggesting a potential pause after six consecutive hikes in 2022, which has taken the Fed’s benchmark overnight rate to almost 4 per cent, Mr Powell suggested that rates could be higher for longer. But he also hinted that future rate hikes could be smaller.
The final destination is “very uncertain... (but) we’re going to find it over time”, he declared.
“The question of when to moderate the pace of increases is much less important than the question of how high... and how long to keep monetary policy restrictive,” he said, adding that it was “very premature” to discuss when the Fed might pause its hikes.
Wall Street indexes, which had been heading northwards all week, stumbled on Thursday as it became clear the pivot was not happening.
However, markets recovered on Friday following the release of non-farm payroll data suggesting that the impact of the Fed’s tightening could be starting to bite, especially on the job market.
While non-farm payroll numbers for October rose by a higher-than-expected 261,000, the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.7 per cent. The broader joblessness numbers increased to 6.8 per cent, while hourly wages edged up just 0.4 per cent in October.
The Dow Jones index ended the week 1.4 per cent lower at 32,403.22 points, but remains some 10.6 per cent higher over a month. The S&P index gave up 3.4 per cent for the week to 3,770.55 points, but is still up 3.6 per cent over a 30-day period.
But the Nasdaq index continued to be weighed down, losing 5.65 per cent over the week to 10.475.25 points and down 1.66 per cent over a month.
The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 2.32 per cent over the week to 3,130.11 points, supported by banks and blue chips.
The STI booked a 2.4 per total return for the week. This brings the 2022 year-to-date STI total return to 3.9 per cent, compared with the FTSE Developed Index’s 18.3 per cent decline.
Over the week, Singapore stocks booked more than $150 million in net fund inflows, led by UOB, Sembcorp Marine, DBS Bank, SIA, OCBC Bank, ST Engineering, HongkongLand, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Golden Agri-Resources and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust.
On the other hand, CapitaLand Investment, Singapore Exchange, Suntec Reit, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Keppel Reit, NetLink NBN Trust, Yangzijiang Financial Holding, Sats, Keppel DC Reit and DigiCore Reit led net fund outflows.
Local banks DBS, OCBC and UOB averaged 2.5 per cent total returns on the week as the combined net interest income of the trio soared to $7.4 billion for the third quarter.
SembCorp Marine continued to power higher on high volumes, hitting a new 52-week high at 13.5 cents on optimism that the planned merger with Keppel Offshore & Marine will be approved by shareholders following a favourable re-adjustment of the takeover terms. Analysts reckon the merger could create a new global offshore energy engineering powerhouse with an order book exceeding $18 billion.
Singapore Airlines, which reported record second quarter earnings of $557 million, declared an interim dividend of 10 cents per share – its first dividend payout in some three years. This came on the back of soaring travel demand, which picked up earlier in 2022 following post-Covid-19 reopenings, and has accelerated since.
Going forward, market expectations are for another 50 basis-point hike by the Fed in December, followed by another 50 basis-point hike in February, taking the terminal Fed rate to 5 per cent by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Meanwhile, this week’s release of October’s US consumer price data will be closely watched, as will be the US midterm elections.
The consumer price index headline inflation is expected to ease from 8.2 per cent in September to 8 per cent in October, while core inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 6.6 per cent, highlighting the persistency of inflation, which has been a bane for the Fed.
If Thursday’s inflation report meets or comes in below market expectations, it may offer some comfort to investors that inflation is not out of control. But if the data exceeds expectations, it could spook edgy markets even more.
Meanwhile, the US midterm elections can have a huge impact on the remaining two years of the Biden presidency and also affect the outcome of the US presidential election in November 2024, as well as US economic policy and the outlook for US equities.
Ironically, bad news at the midterm elections for the Democrats may turn out to be good news for US equities. This is because a divided US government has generally been more favourable for US stocks than when the Democrats control both the House of Representatives and the Senate along with the presidency.
A more balanced Congress is seen as preventing excessive fiscal spending by Democrats, which could further fuel inflationary forces.
So if history is any guide, if the Republicans make some gains this week, markets could rise. In any case, the S&P500 has rallied during the 12 months following all 19 midterms since 1945, according to CFRA Research.
With Mr Powell himself conceding that the pathway to prevent a US recession has narrowed, the probability of a US downturn over the next 12 months stands at 60 per cent, up from 50 per cent odds in September, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.
Last week, US Treasuries saw a key segment of the yield curve reach new extremes of inversion, touching a level not seen since the 1980s when the Fed was aggressively tightening. Such curve inversions have a track record of preceding economic downturns.
Mr Vasu Menon, executive director for investment strategy at OCBC, warns that an economic downturn will impact corporate earnings.
“A recession is not good news for equity markets as it will result in analysts downgrading their earnings forecasts, which still seems too optimistic for now,” he said.
“Given the higher inflation and high levels of interest rates, the cost of capital and return expectations are adjusting, and we see an extended period of heightened volatility across risk assets. We continue to maintain a cautious stance in our asset allocation strategy.
“Careful selection, diversification and a willingness to take a medium-term view are critical for those looking to capitalise on market weakness to buy on dips.”
Elsewhere, news reports on Friday that China was working on plans to scrap a system that penalises airlines for bringing virus cases into the country boosted stocks in China and Hong Kong. Investors interpreted this as a sign that the Beijing authorities might be looking for ways to ease its painful zero-Covid-19 policy.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether the recent signs of strength in the market are indications of a potential recovery or just another bear trap.
In all likelihood, barring a Fed pivot in response to signs of a definitive pullback in inflation numbers, markets will remain on tenterhooks, and continue to gyrate between fear and greed in the coming weeks.