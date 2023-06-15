Asia markets likely to trade cautiously after Fed pauses but signals more rate hikes ahead

SINGAPORE - Stock markets are likely to trade nervously after the US Federal Reserve paused its rate hike campaign, but indicated at least a 50 basis points (bps) rise in its key lending indicator for the rest of this year.

That seems to be the view of most market insiders after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that future rate decisions would be made on a meeting by meeting basis as US inflation remains well above the US central bank’s 2 per cent target.

With the pause, the Fed funds rate now remains at 5 to 5.25 per cent.

“I think if you look at our core PCE inflation overall, look at it over the last six months, you’re just not seeing a lot of progress,” Mr Powell said.

PCE is personal consumption expenditure, the Fed’s preferred gauge of prices. The Fed raised its inflation forecast for 2025 to 2.2 per cent, from 2.1 per cent previously.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 232 points to 33,979.33 to close 0.7 per cent lower on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 ended almost unchanged at 4,372.59.

The Singapore market is expected to dribble sidewards heading towards the weekend, as it continues seeking direction from Wall Street.

“This is a very hawkish skip indeed,” noted Selena Ling, chief economist at OCBC Bank. “That said the dots plot still points to some rate cuts in 2024 of up to 100 bps. So maybe they have postponed the inevitable. Nevertheless we will have to wait and see if they can really deliver on what they promised.”

She added that the Fed’s forward statement was a setback to the real economy, especially for those wishing for some relief on the interest rate front, such as companies and individuals with loans.

Some analysts warn of damage to the economy if the Fed continues on its hawkish path.

Independent financial advisory deVere Group’s chief executive Nigel Green described the Fed pause as just a “skip”, warning that the Fed funds rate could reach for 6 per cent by the end of this year.

“The battle against inflation is being won,” he noted. “This is now the time for the Fed to stop - not pause - interest rate hikes.

“The time lag for monetary policies is notoriously long. It typically takes about 18 months to two years for the full effect of rate hikes to filter fully into the economy. We’re now beginning to see the drag effects on the world’s largest economy with households and businesses becoming considerably more cautious.”

Indeed, with the Fed funds rate expected to stay higher for longer, credit tightness is likely to prevail for a while, thus putting a squeeze on borrowers. Corporate profitability could be impacted, say analysts.

“Borrowers will potentially need to brace for a some more pain on the interest rate front as the Fed buys time to asses the impact (of its rate hikes) on the economy,” Ms Ling added.