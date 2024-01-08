Markets hit turbulence amid rate-cut doubts

SINGAPORE – What was supposed to be a continuation of the nine-week rally which had lifted markets to their highest levels in recent years sputtered over the past week amid doubts about the speed at which the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates.

Meanwhile, a tick-up of longer-dated US Treasuries prompted a move away from growth stocks, namely tech sector plays.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones had a turbulent week that saw it lose its grip on a new record as it slipped 0.59 per cent to close at 37,466.11 points. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 index fell 1.52 per cent for the week to 4,697.24 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq stumbled 3.25 per cent to 14,524.07 points, though it still retains an 8.14 per cent gain since early October.

As expected, Wall Street’s weakness impacted Asian markets.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index ended down 1.7 per cent for the week at 3,184.3 points. But this was still better than the performance of Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which tripped 2.1 per cent, and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, which lost 2.4 per cent.

This came as the closely watched 10-year US Treasury yields initially jumped back to above 4 per cent after the latest US jobs report, but subsequently pulled back below 4 per cent as swap traders continued to hold the view that a March rate cut will still take place despite the strong employment report.

The strong jobs report on Jan 5 showed that the US economy added more jobs than anticipated in December, while the unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.7 per cent. From the Fed’s point of view, a tight labour market potentially portends inflationary pressures.

But the biggest danger to receding inflation comes from the geopolitical front.

Threats from Houthi rebels in Yemen to global shipping through the Red Sea have sent freight rates soaring over the past week, and threaten to impact supply chains. The price of oil rose almost 4 per cent last week, though it remains far below its 2023 peaks.

“Global investors need to take seriously the volatility in oil prices due to their direct influence on inflation, as rising oil prices can lead to increased production costs across various industries, affecting corporate profitability and economic growth,” said Mr Nigel Green, who heads independent financial advisory deVere Group.

“Additionally, oil price fluctuations can create market volatility, influencing the performance of energy-related stocks and sectors, making it crucial for investors to monitor and perhaps adjust their portfolios in response to these changes.”

Also playing on investors’ minds is the upcoming US earnings season. Questions being pondered include to what extent the lagged impact of the highest interest rates in 22 years will have affected corporate bottom lines. Which segments are most likely to be worst impacted? How long will the recovery from bruised earnings take? Who will recover the fastest?