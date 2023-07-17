Markets head northwards on hopes of falling inflation, Fed pivot

SINGAPORE – Markets rallied last week amid signs that cooling inflation might help the US economy avert a deep recession. There is also optimism – or hope – that the upcoming results season could surprise on the upside.

The Dow Jones put on its best weekly performance since March as it gained 2.3 per cent last week to 34,509.03, bringing its year-to-date gain to almost 4 per cent.

The broader S&P 500 closed 2.4 per cent higher at 4,505.42 points for the week, while the Nasdaq was up 3.3 per cent to 14,113.7 points.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) rallied 3.5 per cent last week to 3,248.63, more than recovering from the preceding week’s 2.1 per cent decline. As the recovery firmed, more traders participated, with Thursday seeing close to $1.5 billion worth of stocks changing hands.

The three local banks averaged a 2.8 per cent gain on the week, while Singtel rallied 4 per cent, which includes a 1.2 per cent gain on Friday following the release of Singapore’s advance gross domestic product estimates. Tech heavyweights Venture, AEM and UMS also averaged a 3.8 per cent gain on the week.

News of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s investigation of tycoon Ong Beng Seng sent his Hotel Properties Limited shares tumbling some 4 per cent initially, with the stock recovering to close at a net 2.6 per cent loss at $3.76 on Friday.

Seatrium was the STI’s flier for the week, gaining 16 per cent to 14.5 cents. On July 12, the company announced it had secured a green trade finance facility from OCBC Bank worth an estimated $1.04 billion.

Shares of Thomson Medical Group saw active trading on news that the Singapore-listed healthcare provider is buying into Vietnam’s largest private hospital group, Far East Medical Vietnam Limited, for some US$360 million (S$475.8 million). The acquisition would more than double the size of the healthcare group, be immediately earnings accretive and provide huge strategic synergies. The stock hit a high at 6.4 cents, before closing at 6.1 cents for the week.

So what’s next for the market?

Although the S&P 500 index has rallied almost 15 per cent in 2023, most of the upside has been due to technology stocks. In fact, tech stocks within the broad-based index have rallied more than 36 per cent this year. The top five tech stocks by market capital – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia – are collectively up a whopping 70 per cent.

All eyes are now on the July 26 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, and the message that will come from it.

Although the United States consumer price index has fallen for the third consecutive month to hit 3 per cent for June – one-third the level of a year ago – some Fed governors are not convinced that it is time to pull back from the tight monetary stance.

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller last week insisted that the US central bank should go ahead with two more 25-basis-point rate hikes this year.

“I see two more 25-basis-point hikes in the target range over the four remaining meetings this year as necessary to keep inflation moving towards our target,” Mr Waller said in a speech to bond market experts at New York University.