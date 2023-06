SINGAPORE - The United States Federal Reserve delivered what many analysts called a “hawkish skip” last week, pausing its rate hike after 10 consecutive tightenings, then suggesting that it could tighten at least twice in 2023, given that inflation has not totally gone away.

A rather perplexing perspective, one might say. If inflation is still unacceptably high, why pause? If pausing, why warn that more hikes are coming? Why not just continue hiking rates until the dragon of inflation is slayed?