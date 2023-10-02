Market Watch

Markets continue to fret over negative news

Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Markets wobbled as U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tried to stitch together a deal to avoid a looming government shutdown in Washington, U.S. September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst REUTERS
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
30 min ago
SINGAPORE - Fears over the impact of a United States government shutdown last week added to prevailing concerns over rising oil prices, a muscular US dollar, tight financial conditions and a potential economic slowdown. The last-minute deal hammered out on Capitol Hill on Sunday may yet save the nation from what many have called a “politically manufactured crisis”.

But the “gloom loop”, as some call it, has weighed heavily on sentiment, sending equity markets further south during a September to forget.

