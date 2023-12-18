Market Watch

Markets continue rallying in anticipation of a Fed pivot in 2024

Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
US rate cuts will be positive for worldwide investment markets in 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
44 min ago
SINGAPORE - The market finally heard what it wanted to hear: At least three Federal Reserve rate cuts are coming in 2024.

Fed chair Jerome Powell essentially affirmed a view articulated by his colleague, Fed Governor Chris Waller, several weeks ago.

