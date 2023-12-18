Markets continue rallying in anticipation of a Fed pivot in 2024

SINGAPORE - The market finally heard what it wanted to hear: At least three Federal Reserve rate cuts are coming in 2024.
Fed chair Jerome Powell essentially affirmed a view articulated by his colleague, Fed Governor Chris Waller, several weeks ago.
