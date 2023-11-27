Markets cheered by potential Fed pivot

SINGAPORE - Major global equity markets continued rallying into their fourth week, buoyed by expectations that central bank rate hikes are over and 2024 could possibly see a pivot towards easier monetary policy.

This despite concerns in some circles that higher-for-longer interest rates could potentially damage consumer demand (the primary driver of economic growth) and corporate profits (the primary determinant of market valuation), and ultimately drive economic growth lower.

On Wall Street, key indexes capped off Thanksgiving week with their best monthly run in three years. The Dow Jones Industrials’ gain of 1.27 per cent last week took it to its highest levels since July as it closed Nov 24’s session at 35,390.15 points. The marquee Wall Street index is now up 8 per cent in a month.

The S&P 500, which has a much broader spectrum of stocks, gained 1.13 per cent to 4,559.34 points, taking its monthly gain to over 10 per cent. Some analysts expect this broad-based index to hit 5,000 by the first quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq notched up a 1 per cent gain to 14,250.85, adding up to a monthly rise of 13 per cent.

But in Singapore, the market remained in a moribund state, with the Straits Times Index remaining range bound and ending the week down 0.9 per cent to 3,094.81 points. As I’ve pointed out in my columns before, the local bourse seems to be stuck in a cycle of low liquidity and pessimism, with investors missing gems in its midst.

Take the case of LHN Group, for example. As I projected, the company announced a generous dividend after a 56 per cent jump in second-half net profit to $21.3 million. Its 2 cents per share payout brought its full-year total dividend to 3 cents per share – translating into a yield of almost 9 per cent.

Then there is Straco Corp, which reported net profit of $16.3 million for its third quarter ending September 2023. This put the company firmly back in the black, compared with a narrow $175,000 profit during the same time in 2022. This company, which owns the Singapore Flyer, the iconic Shanghai Ocean Aquarium and Underwater World Xiamen, has been generous with its annual dividends.

While much of the investor attention here has focused largely on the banks, big caps and conglomerates, there are numerous second liners and smaller listings – like Dyna-Mac, Frencken, Tiong Woon, Mermaid Maritime, Grand Banks, Kim Heng, ISO Team, Kingsmen Creatives – which are attractive from the perspective of growth, governance and yield. The market should show them some love.

So what’s next?

The minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting seemed to confirm that the US central bank is largely done with rate hikes, unless progress towards its 2 per cent target inflation proves insufficient. But the notes also indicate that the Fed’s restrictive stance would remain in place for some time. That said, the market now believes that the Fed will pivot towards an easing stance by the middle of 2024, if not sooner.

The big unknown is the lagged impact of almost two years of monetary tightening on economic growth numbers. Most economists reckon there will be an economic slowdown in the United States next year. It is a question of how severe this deceleration will be.