Markets cheer impending rate cuts, risk-on mood dominates

SINGAPORE – Despite a weak close on March 22, equity markets have had a rip-roaring ride so far in 2024, fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI) hype and optimism about impending rate cuts.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its best week since December as it gained 1.97 per cent for the week to 39,475.90 points. The broad-based S&P 500 index rose 2.29 per cent to 5,234.18 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.85 per cent for the week to 16,428.82 points.

The biggest catalyst for the markets’ surge has been pronouncements made at the midweek US Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where chairman Jerome Powell sounded the most dovish since 2022.

The Federal Reserve left the Fed funds rate steady at a 23-year high of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent for a fifth consecutive meeting. Addressing the media, Mr Powell said inflation was coming down, albeit in bumpy fashion. More importantly, he hinted at three rate cuts in 2024, possibly starting in June. All indications are that the Fed, guided by its dot plot, will cut its key rate by 75 basis points to the 4.5 per cent to 4.75 per cent range.

The news boosted risk-on sentiment.

Here in Singapore, the Straits Times Index responded to the FOMC outlook by gaining 1.4 per cent for the week to end at 3,217.97 points. But the gain was narrowly supported by the trio of banks, which averaged 2 per cent gains on the week, while the seven STI component Reits (real estate investment trusts) averaged 1.6 per cent gains during the week.

The broader Singapore market remains stuck in a moribund state, with almost half the total trading volume dominated by just one stock – Seatrium. It will be interesting to see what happens when Seatrium (formed by the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine in 2023) completes its 20-into-one stock consolidation.

The huge undervaluation here is prompting a significant amount of buybacks, with the likes of City Developments, Yangzijiang Financial, ST Engineering, First Resources, Boustead and The Hour Glass purchasing their own stock.

Singapore Exchange data shows that institutions were net buyers of Singapore stocks over the five trading sessions last week, with over $260 million in net institutional inflow, including 23 primary-listed companies conducting buybacks worth more than $27 million.

So what’s next for the markets?

Despite all the optimism on Wall Street, one has to note that US inflation is at least 1 percentage point above the Fed’s declared target of 2 per cent. Bringing inflation down from 9 per cent to about 3.2 per cent has been the easy part. Dragging it further down to 2 per cent could prove challenging, given the tight labour market and global supply-chain issues.

That said, the scenario today is vastly different from 40 years ago, when then Fed chair Paul Volcker brutally wrestled down double-digit inflation in the 1970s and early 1980s. The result was a painful recession and mass joblessness.

Today, despite two years of Fed tightening, the job market remains resilient and unemployment is near record lows. Consumer spending is still robust. Corporate earnings remain resilient. The US and global economy remain generally buoyant. There have been no massive supply-chain shocks despite disruptions, localised conflicts and trade wars.

And the markets have rallied to record highs.