SINGAPORE – It has been a tense week for traders and investors as they tried to read the proverbial tea leaves to see what moves central banks would make in the wake of sticky inflation, slowing economic growth, dampened consumer sentiment and uncertain corporate earnings outlook.

Ironic as it may seem, weak economic data has become music to the market. That being the case, Wall Street managed to end the week with gains following data suggesting some easing in the tight labour market.