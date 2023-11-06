Market runs up on hope, a prayer and positive data flows

SINGAPORE – The biggest weekly rally in almost a year in equity markets triggered by a technical rebound from oversold positions has injected a huge dose of optimism and primed “risk-on” attitudes among traders.

What started with dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve picked up momentum by late last week as Treasury yields pulled back sharply, while moderating US jobs, inflation and other economic data added to the optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial index had its best week since October 2022 as it surged by more than 5 per cent to close at 34,061.32 points on Friday, while the broader S&P 500 surged almost 6 per cent to 4,358.34 points.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was even more impressive as it shot up by more than 6.6 per cent to 13,478.28 points for the week.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index had one of its best sessions in recent memory on Friday as it jumped more than 61 points to its highest levels in almost a month at 3,143.66 points – taking its weekly gain to 2.8 per cent.

So what gives?

While Fed chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks prompted rallies across multiple asset markets, the biggest impact appears to be on bond yields.

The closely watched US 10-year Treasury yields pulled back by almost 0.4 per cent between Wednesday and Friday to settle at under 4.6 per cent, erasing all its gains of the past months and signalling a potential plateauing in interest rates.

Meanwhile, the latest labour market data also suggested that the tightness which had played a huge part in the Fed’s rate-making decision was easing.

The latest payrolls report revealed a smaller job addition than expected, with 150,000 non-farm payrolls, while the unemployment rate rose by 10 basis points to 3.9 per cent – the highest since January 2022.

Unit labour costs, representing compensation relative to output, declined by 0.8 per cent. The year-on-year rate of unit labour cost decreased by 1.8 percentage points.

On the inflation front, the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, which the Fed uses to measure inflation, rose 0.3 per cent in October.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline PCE was up 3.44 per cent, unchanged from the previous month.

Adding to this was the decline in the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index, which unexpectedly fell to 46.7 from 49 the previous month, reversing three consecutive months of sentiment improvement.

This suggested the feverish activity driving up costs was easing up somewhat.

Just a week earlier, the Commerce Department’s economic indicators showed that the US economy remains robust and resilient to a recession.

Gross domestic product rose at a seasonally adjusted annualised rate of 4.9 per cent during the July to September quarter as consumer spending remained intact.

And despite the conflict in the Middle East, there has not been any substantial surge in oil prices. Yet.