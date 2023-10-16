Market faces sum of all fears as conflict breaks out in Middle East

Just when you thought things could not get much worse for the markets, they did.

The Middle East flare-up that began on Oct 7 will add upside pressure to oil prices, contribute to inflation and force central banks to remain in hawkish posture. If it expands into a regional conflict, it could push the world economy into a recession.

Meanwhile, the 3.7 per cent rise in the United States’ September consumer price index (CPI) versus expectations of 3.6 per cent, coupled with a better-than-expected jobs report, could prompt the US Federal Reserve to kick the rate-cut can further down the road. But core CPI inflation fell to 4.1 per cent, in line with expectations.

The breakout of conflict also saw oil prices spiking 6 per cent during the week. Energy prices could hit new year-highs if this becomes a regional conflict.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote that the latest developments in the Middle East have compounded the geopolitical concerns for investors.

“They are already dealing with the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict and preparing for a potential escalation in the Middle East. Amid the fog of war, traders have been buying gold and oil, in a frenzied fashion, as their primary weekend hedges, anticipating a wider sphere of influence getting drawn into the current Middle East crisis.”

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon reckons the world could be entering uncharted territory.

“This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades,” he said last week as his bank unveiled a net profit of US$13.15 billion (S$18 billion) for the third quarter of the year, up from US$9.74 billion a year earlier.

Mr Dimon, like many others in the market, fears that the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict may have “far-reaching” impacts on commodity markets, trade and geopolitics.

Despite all these uncertainties, markets climbed a wall of worry last week, owing largely to option trades and a technical rebound from oversold positions. Also helping were remarks last Friday by Philadelphia Fed governor Patrick Harker that he does not expect interest rates to be raised further.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasuries pulled back slightly from their recent peaks. That said, bond yields remain at their highest levels in decades, with the 10-year and 30-year Treasuries just a whisker off the 5 per cent level.

The Dow Jones Industrial index snapped a three-week losing streak as it ended the week with a 0.8 per cent uptick to 33,670.29 points. Despite a negative close on Friday, the broader S&P 500 index ended the week almost 0.5 per cent higher.

Despite resilience by big technology companies, fear over the impact of higher-for-longer interest rates saw the Nasdaq index give up almost 0.2 per cent to 13,407.23 points.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index tested the 3,230 highs of the previous week before ending with a net 0.4 per cent gain for the week at 3,185.79 points.

The Middle East situation remains highly precarious. Meanwhile, there is also that “small matter” of a potential government shutdown in the US in November as the gridlock on Capitol Hill continues.

We could see the market reacting to the sum of all fears in the coming weeks, especially if the Middle East conflict draws in other regional players.