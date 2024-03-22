Maritime risks rise as Houthis vow to extend ship attacks, pirate hijackings spike along Somali coast

SINGAPORE – The cost of a wide range of goods – from furniture to fertilisers – could shoot up here in the wake of increased attacks on shipping by armed groups and pirates, say experts.

They note that while the impact on Singapore has been manageable so far, local businesses and consumers should not be surprised to see the prices of some products rise in the coming months.

Last week, Houthi militias in Yemen responsible for attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea shot missiles at Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean for the first time.

This came just hours after they vowed to extend the violence against Israeli-linked ships beyond the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden, Arab media reported.

The Houthis have launched attacks against around 40 commercial ships linked to Israel, the United States and Britain in the Red Sea since November 2023. Maritime risk management expert Ambrey Analytics noted that at least 16 vessels have been struck, with recent attacks becoming more aggressive.

A Houthi missile attack earlier in March struck the True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden, killing three crew members and marking the first deaths caused by the armed group on shipping since the violence began. In February, the Rubymar was hit and eventually sank, spilling some of its cargo, around 41,000 tonnes of combustible fertiliser, into the Red Sea.

Mr Mick Aw, senior partner of professional services firm Moore Stephens, noted: “Shipping costs have already risen significantly because of the crisis in the Red Sea.

“If the Houthis successfully target ships in the Indian Ocean, such that commercial vessels are intimidated from traversing the Indian Ocean, that could exacerbate the pressure on shipping costs.”

Other risks are now emerging as well.

Somali pirates operating along the Somali coast near the Red Sea hijacked a Bangladesh-flagged ship carrying coal to the United Arab Emirates from Mozambique last week, taking its crew of 23 hostage.

The Abdullah is the latest victim of a spike in pirate attacks while international naval forces are occupied defending ships from the Houthis in the Red Sea. Somali pirates last hijacked a ship, the Bulgarian-owned bulk carrier Ruen, in December 2023. Its 17 crewmembers were finally rescued by the Indian Navy last week.

Two Somali gang members told Reuters they were taking advantage of the distraction provided by Houthi strikes to get back into piracy after lying dormant for nearly a decade. More than 20 attempted hijackings have taken place since November, according to Reuters.

The missile attacks and pirate raids are adding to the risks and costs shipping companies now face, including higher insurance premiums and crew salaries as their jobs become more dangerous. Shipping lines are also hiring armed security guards to ensure a safe passage for crew and cargo.

In February, International Maritime Organisation secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez warned shipping companies to be on high alert for piracy off the African coast.

The stakes for shipping are rising at a time when shippers are already paying more to avoid the Suez Canal in the Red Sea and rerouting long-haul trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe services via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, adding as much as two weeks to a standard sailing.

The Suez Canal – the shortest maritime route between Asia and Europe – carries about 15 per cent of global maritime trade volumes.