Marine fuel sales in S’pore on 12-month high as more vessels refuel in the Republic

SINGAPORE - Marine fuel sales in Singapore hit a 12-month high in October as more vessels called at the world’s largest bunkering hub to refuel, taking advantage of lower prices.

Sales rose to 4.25 million tonnes, an increase of over 7 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

A total of 3,431 vessels called specifically to load bunkers in the Republic, an increase of nearly 9 per cent as compared to September, and the highest number of vessels since April 2021.