Marine fuel sales in S’pore on 12-month high as more vessels refuel in the Republic

Sales rose to 4.25 million tonnes, an increase of over 7 per cent compared to the previous month. PHOTO: REUTERS
Luke Pachymuthu
Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
25 min ago

SINGAPORE -  Marine fuel sales in Singapore hit a 12-month high in October as more vessels called at the world’s largest bunkering hub to refuel, taking advantage of lower prices. 

Sales rose to 4.25 million tonnes, an increase of over 7 per cent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

A total of 3,431 vessels called specifically to load bunkers in the Republic, an increase of nearly 9 per cent as compared to September, and the highest number of vessels since April 2021.

More On This Topic
Fewer ships call at S'pore port to refuel, bunker sales down nearly 4% in Sept
S'pore looking at expansion of LNG and biofuel bunkering operations in port

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top