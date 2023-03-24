Marina Bay Sands $4.5b expansion work to start in April 2024 after two delays

SINGAPORE - Integrated resort (IR) operator Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has been given yet another year to kickstart its $4.5 billion expansion plan with this reprieve granted by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

In a filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Las Vegas Sands said its unit MBS has until April 8, 2024 to commence construction on the plans under a development agreement it signed with STB in April 2019.

This is the second time the construction deadline for MBS’ extension has been pushed back.

MBS announced in 2019 that it would be adding a 1,000-room hotel tower and a live entertainment arena capable of seating 15,000, among other facilities.

In March 2022, Las Vegas Sands said construction of the new facilities would be pushed back by a year. This was due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MBS will now have until April 8, 2028, to complete the extension.

Under the amended terms with STB, certain changes to the construction and operation plans under the agreement can be made.

The extension is part of an agreement with the Government, under which MBS and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) pledged to plough a combined $9 billion into new non-gaming attractions.

In return, the Government would provide them with “business certainty” by ensuring that no casinos will be built in Singapore until end-2030.

Genting Singapore, operator of RWS, also pledged in 2019 to invest $4.5 billion in an expansion of its IR.

In a statement previously provided to The Business Times earlier in 2023, STB said: “While the IRs have previously indicated there are potential delays in the completion of their projects, they remain committed to their expansion plans. The IRs have and will continue to enrich Singapore’s tourism offerings. STB will continue to monitor the progress of the developments.” THE BUSINESS TIMES