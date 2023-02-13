Marina Bay Sands $4.4 billion extension likely to be delayed again

SINGAPORE - The planned extension of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will be delayed yet again, with no confirmation on when construction will commence, the integrated resort’s US owner and operator said in its latest annual report.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was last reported by The Straits Times in Feb 2022 as saying that the US$3.3 billion (S$4.4 billion) expansion of MBS was on track for completion by 2026. The previous deadline before this was 2025.

A main reason cited for the delay back then was disruptions to the construction industry as a result of the pandemic.

LVS is obligated to commence work on the expansion by April 2023 under the Second Development Agreement with the Singapore government.

However, the group said in its report released on Feb 3 that it does not expect to be able to commence construction by the given timeline.

In the report, the group said it was in discussion with the Singapore government on an extension to the deadline for the “commencement and completion” of the MBS expansion.

The group will be in breach of the agreement if they are unable to obtain an extension.

The planned expansion for MBS, which was announced in 2019, included a new 1,000-room luxury hotel tower and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena.

Separately, MBS is currently renovating its two existing hotel towers to include fresh suite options for $1 billion, with total completion set for 2023.