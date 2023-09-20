MariBank raises interest rates on savings account to 2.88% as digital banks seek to draw customers

SINGAPORE – The digital banking unit of gaming and e-commerce group Sea now has the highest interest rates on savings accounts among the three digital banks in Singapore after it raised rates on Monday.

MariBank’s 2.88 per cent promotional offer is also higher than what DBS Multiplier customers can get when they credit their salary and card spend but lower than what UOB One and OCBC 360 customers are getting.

The MariBank offer ends on Dec 31, when it will revert to the base rate of 2.5 per cent, which its customers have been getting since the digital bank launched in March.

Rival digital bank GXS cut its deposit rates in its “savings pockets” to 2.68 per cent a year in August, while Trust Bank, which is backed by Standard Chartered and the FairPrice Group, has been giving up to 2.5 per cent for NTUC union members and 2 per cent for non-union members.

Associate Professor Jan Ondrus from the Asia-Pacific campus of ESSEC Business School said all banks, including digital ones, use interest rates to gain new customers.

Financial advisory director Shawn Yap, 46, is one who has been enticed.

Mr Yap has accounts with GXS and Trust and is mulling over opening one with MariBank soon, “just to try out... 2.88 per cent is a good deal”.

Prof Ondrus said digital banks hope that once customers like Mr Yap open an account, they are less likely to leave after the promotional offer ends, especially if they have had a good experience and do not have to pay any fees to stay on.

The banks can then cross-sell other products or services, he added.

However, Fitch Asia-Pacific financial institutions director Willie Tanoto said it is difficult and unsustainable to compete solely on interest rates because the incumbent banks have “much better developed deposit franchises”.

Fitch said the local banks DBS, OCBC and UOB accounted for 65 per cent of all Singapore-dollar deposits as at the end of last year, with combined deposits of around $500 billion.

UOB and OCBC can also offer relatively higher interest rates on their flagship savings accounts while DBS generally dishes out relatively lower rates because it has a bigger deposit base from its POSB franchise.

UOB One pays a total interest rate of 3.85 per cent for the first $30,000 in the account, provided account holders credit their salary and spend at least $500 a month on a UOB card.

The OCBC 360 account also gives a total interest rate of 3.85 per cent for the first $75,000 if customers credit their salary, save and spend at least $500 a month.

The DBS Multiplier pays between 1.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent on the first $50,000 in the account, if customers credit their salary and spend.

Depositors can, of course, take their money to any bank they want, so in times of market stress the big three lenders will benefit from a flight to quality, Fitch said.