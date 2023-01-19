Marco Polo rides the windfarm wave

SINGAPORE - When a company organises an on-site visit to its main facilities for several dozen analysts, market experts and insiders, it shows a certain level of confidence in its future.
Another sign of confidence is when the chief executive officer starts buying shares of his company off the market.
Marco Polo Marine ticked off both these boxes in recent days.
On Jan 16, the marine logistics group took several dozen analysts, stockbrokers and other market experts to Batam for a visit to its yards.
While no reports have yet been filed, several analysts told The Straits Times they were impressed with the high level of activity and asset utilisation.
Just a few days earlier on Jan 12, Marco Polo’s chief executive officer and co-founder Sean Lee Yun Feng bought 2.5 million shares of the company for $100,000, or at 4 cents each. It raised his stake in the company to 4.8 per cent from 4.73 per cent.
Besides overseeing day-to-day operations, Mr Lee also formulates the group’s business strategies and charts its future direction. In short, he knows how the business is doing.
Mainboard-listed Marco Polo builds and charters supply and support vessels for the offshore energy exploration industry.
While it started several decades ago supplying vessels for the traditional offshore oil and gas segment, the years between 2015 and 2021 were challenging as energy prices slumped and the industry was hit by oversupply.
In recent years the company has reinvented itself as a player in the fast-growing offshore windfarm segment, especially in Taiwan and Japan. It has also helped that energy prices have tripled as the Covid-19 pandemic receded.
Marco Polo has 12 offshore supply vessels or OSVs and two maintenance work vessels, as well as 21 tugboats and barges in operation.
The company is also in the business of shipbuilding, ship repair, maintenance, outfitting and conversion. The analysts and market insiders who visited its 34-hectare Batam yard, which has a 650m seafront, would have seen its three drydocking facilities and ongoing extension programmes.
Last September, the company commissioned the development of a state-of-the-art commissioning service operation vessel or CSOV at its Batam yard to expand its support to the growing windfarm sector in North-east Asia. On Dec 15, it announced it had secured its maiden contracts for this vessel, which will see it deployed in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea next year.
Recently, it also signed an agreement with a Japanese firm to explore suitable vessel building and deployment opportunities in the Japanese offshore windfarm market, marking a significant milestone entry into Japan.
As analysts noted in reports released late last year, with the strong demand from the traditional oil and gas industry and offshore windfarm sectors, charter rates have been rising. In all likelihood they will continue to head upwards due to very tight supply and lack of newbuilds.
“Going forward, with the positive outlook, we expect charter rates to rise further.,” noted RHB Invest in an August 2022 report, which had a price target of 5 cents on Marco Polo. The company’s shares closed at 4 cents on Tuesday.
Analysts also noted that besides growing its net profit, the company has managed to significantly widen its gross margin.
Indeed, while net profit for the second half of its 2022 financial year 2022 ended September rose 19 per cent to $10.5 million from $8.8 million a year earlier, its gross margin widened to 33 per cent from 27.9 per cent a year earlier.
The company’s joint venture with Oceanic Crown Offshore Marine Services and its acquisition of Taiwan-based wind vessel operator PKR Offshore last year has helped establish its market presence in Taiwan and boosted its financial performance, noted UOB Kay Hian in a December 2022 report.
Indeed, with utilisation rates at 90 per cent, the company may soon be able to pick and choose the high margin jobs. It aims to have at least 50 per cent of its fleet servicing the renewable energy sector by the second quarter of 2023, mainly in the burgeoning offshore windfarm segment in North-east Asia. China this week confirmed plans for a major push into offshore windfarms off the Hainan coast.
A major global economic slump remains a downside risk to the offshore marine industry. But a global recession if it does happen is likely to be short-lived. Another concern is geopolitics. But geopolitical uncertainty will likely boost energy prices.
With oil prices poised to stay high, demand for green energy growing and investments in renewables doubling every half year, Marco Polo appears to be in exactly the right space at the right time with its vessels, capabilities and capacity.
Little wonder that analysts were eagerly clambering onto the ferry to Batam on Monday. It will be interesting to read their reports, which could be out within the next week or two.