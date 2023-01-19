Marco Polo rides the windfarm wave

SINGAPORE - When a company organises an on-site visit to its main facilities for several dozen analysts, market experts and insiders, it shows a certain level of confidence in its future.

Another sign of confidence is when the chief executive officer starts buying shares of his company off the market.

Marco Polo Marine ticked off both these boxes in recent days.

On Jan 16, the marine logistics group took several dozen analysts, stockbrokers and other market experts to Batam for a visit to its yards.

While no reports have yet been filed, several analysts told The Straits Times they were impressed with the high level of activity and asset utilisation.

Just a few days earlier on Jan 12, Marco Polo’s chief executive officer and co-founder Sean Lee Yun Feng bought 2.5 million shares of the company for $100,000, or at 4 cents each. It raised his stake in the company to 4.8 per cent from 4.73 per cent.

Besides overseeing day-to-day operations, Mr Lee also formulates the group’s business strategies and charts its future direction. In short, he knows how the business is doing.

Mainboard-listed Marco Polo builds and charters supply and support vessels for the offshore energy exploration industry.

While it started several decades ago supplying vessels for the traditional offshore oil and gas segment, the years between 2015 and 2021 were challenging as energy prices slumped and the industry was hit by oversupply.

In recent years the company has reinvented itself as a player in the fast-growing offshore windfarm segment, especially in Taiwan and Japan. It has also helped that energy prices have tripled as the Covid-19 pandemic receded.

Marco Polo has 12 offshore supply vessels or OSVs and two maintenance work vessels, as well as 21 tugboats and barges in operation.

The company is also in the business of shipbuilding, ship repair, maintenance, outfitting and conversion. The analysts and market insiders who visited its 34-hectare Batam yard, which has a 650m seafront, would have seen its three drydocking facilities and ongoing extension programmes.

Last September, the company commissioned the development of a state-of-the-art commissioning service operation vessel or CSOV at its Batam yard to expand its support to the growing windfarm sector in North-east Asia. On Dec 15, it announced it had secured its maiden contracts for this vessel, which will see it deployed in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea next year.

Recently, it also signed an agreement with a Japanese firm to explore suitable vessel building and deployment opportunities in the Japanese offshore windfarm market, marking a significant milestone entry into Japan.