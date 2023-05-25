Mapletree Industrial Trust buys Osaka data centre for $507.9m, to raise $200m via new units

SINGAPORE - Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) is acquiring a new data centre in downtown Osaka, Japan, for 52 billion yen (S$507.9 million), marking its entry into the Japanese market for such assets.

The Osaka property sits on around 45,280 square feet (sq ft) of land, with gross floor area of about 143,500 sq ft and net lettable area of about 136,900 sq ft. While construction and the first phase of fitting-out works have been completed, the building is expected to be fully fitted by May 2025.

It is also fully leased to a data centre operator, with a weighted average lease to expiry of about 20 years, said MIT’s manager on Thursday.

The transaction structure, which was done through a wholly-owned unit of MIT and an unrelated third-party vendor, Suma Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha, will result in MIT acquiring an effective interest of 98.47 per cent in the property.

The acquisition is also expected to be distribution per unit and net asset value per unit accretive to unitholders, at a rate of 2.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively, said the manager.

The trust intends to finance the total acquisition outlay of about 51.8 billion yen through a combination of debt and equity. About $195.7 million will be funded through a private placement, it announced in a separate statement on Thursday.

MIT said it intends to raise $200 million via issuing about 92.6 million new units at an issue price of between $2.160 and $2.212 per unit to fund the Osaka transaction. The remaining $4.3 million will be used for paying off fees and expenses incurred by the fundraising.

The issue price range represents a discount of between 2.6 per cent and 4.9 per cent to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of $2.2706 per unit.

Against the adjusted VWAP of $2.2458, the issue price range is roughly a 1.5 per cent and 3.8 per cent discount.

The new units are expected to be issued on June 6.

Tham Kuo Wei, chief executive officer of the manager, said that the proposed acquisition offered an opportunity for the trust to diversify its data presence into Japan – which it believes is one of the most developed data centre markets in Asia-Pacific.

“It will enlarge our presence in the resilient data centre sector, which continues to offer attractive growth prospects,” he said.

“The addition of a high quality data centre with its long-term lease to an established data centre operator will provide a stable income stream and strengthen MIT’s tenant base.”

Post-acquisition, Japan will account for about 5.5 per cent of MIT’s portfolio by assets under management. North America and Singapore will represent the remaining 47.6 per cent and 46.9 per cent, respectively.