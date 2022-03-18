Manufacturing firms must invest in unique capabilities to better compete on global stage: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE - Manufacturing firm Akribis Systems used to make only motor components for machines, but it has enhanced its capabilities in recent years to produce complex systems for sectors ranging from healthcare to electric vehicles.

The company, which has a presence in around 10 countries, plans to widen its footprint overseas - with Ohio and South Korea on the cards - and boost its local talent pool to support its expansion plans.

Such investments in business transformation, innovation and development of workers is important for enterprises here to compete on the global stage, said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong.

"The global economy is a very competitive place. All the enterprises outside Singapore are getting better, moving faster and many of them are getting cheaper.

"It is important for our enterprises to continue to upgrade themselves... so that we can offer unique products and services, and develop unique capabilities," said Mr Gan during a visit on Friday (March 18) to Akribis' headquarters at Techplace II in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

It is also important for companies to invest in research and development, and own intellectual property rights, said Mr Gan, noting that Akribis has 65 patents under its name.

"This will give them the competitive edge when they compete in the global marketplace," he said, adding that the Government will work with manufacturers to create customised solutions that support firms' overseas expansion.

The minister reiterated Singapore's focus on working with enterprises to invest in the training of young graduates as well as the existing workforce.

Singapore's manufacturing sector grew by 13.2 per cent year on year in 2021, jumping from the 7.5 per cent expansion in 2020. It contributes to around 20 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

The Government announced in January last year a 10-year plan to increase manufacturing value-add by 50 per cent in 10 years.

Part of this plan is the M2030 Careers Initiative, announced by Mr Gan this month during the debate on the Trade and Industry Ministry's budget, which aims to ensure that Singaporeans can access good job opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

The initiative will target polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates who have been trained with industry-relevant skills.

It will include a handbook to help companies develop structured career progression pathways for employees, internship opportunities and a grant to support companies to hire and train ITE graduates for critical technician and assistant engineer roles, with career progression pathways and competitive salaries.