Mandate sought from Pine Grove owners to relaunch collective sale at lower price of $1.78b

SINGAPORE – The collective sale committee of Pine Grove condominium is trying to get the requisite 80 per cent mandate from owners to relaunch a collective sale at a lower reserve price of $1.78 billion, after the tender closed in November 2023 without any bids at the $1.95 billion price.

In September 2023, the former HUDC estate in Ulu Pandan, which has 59 years left on a 99-year lease, launched its fourth collective sale attempt since 2018 via public tender at $1.95 billion.

ERA has been in private treaty discussions with several parties since the tender closed, and these talks will continue until Feb 7.

An extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) and a signing session will be held on Jan 21 to assess owners’ interest in relaunching the 660-unit condominium for sale at $1.78 billion, according to a Jan 18 letter from its marketing agent ERA Realty Network seen by The Straits Times.

The letter said the new price was found to be a “fair valuation” by Premas, a unit of Cushman & Wakefield. This assessment included the full potential in redeveloping the 893,218 sq ft site into a 2,050-unit development.

“Several developers have informally indicated interest in the Pine Grove collective sale at the specified valuation price. This has prompted the ongoing effort to secure the necessary 80 per cent consensus before the upcoming tender deadline... in mid- to late March 2024,” ERA said.

The EOGM, which can commence only if at least 30 per cent of the unit owners attend, will present updates on the timeline and potential sale of Pine Grove.

Signatures gathered by ERA on Jan 21 will serve as an initial assessment of the interest level in the collective sale at the new reserve price.

If successful, owners of 1,163 sq ft units in the project stand to get gross proceeds of about $2.19 million, while those who own 1,690 sq ft units could get $2.69 million, and those that own 1,938 sq ft homes could get $2.9 million.

At $1.78 billion, the land rate works out to $1,335 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr), said Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore. This is after factoring in the 10 per cent bonus gross floor area, an estimated land betterment charge (LBC) of $974.4 million for intensification, and lease upgrade to a fresh 99-year lease.

Developers pay an LBC for the right to enhance the use of some sites or to build bigger projects on them.

In comparison, the Pine Grove (Parcel B) GLS site received a top bid of $692.4 million, or a land rate, of $1,223 psf ppr, from an MCL Land-linked entity in November 2023.

An adjacent Pine Grove (Parcel A) site – the future 520-unit Pinetree Hill – was sold in 2022 to a joint venture between UOL Group and Singapore Land Group at $671.5 million, or $1,318 psf ppr.

More attractive sites released under the government land sales (GLS) programme have diverted attention from the residential collective sale market. That, along with higher development risks and a mismatch in price expectations between developers and collective sale sellers, has left the market in a stalemate.