Mandarin Gardens fails in en bloc attempt despite record reserve price of $2.9 billion

SINGAPORE - Mandarin Gardens, a leasehold condominium in Siglap, has failed in its attempt to sell en bloc, despite a record high asking price of $2.927 billion.

On Sunday (March 24), the day the collective sales agreement expired, it had only been signed by 68 per cent of the units, below the 80 per cent required for the land to be put up for sale.

The property's collective sales committee (CSC) chairman Vincent Teo said in a letter to owners on Sunday that while the committee would be dissolved on Monday, he hoped those who had signed the current agreement would support an attempt to form a new committee.

"This being our first attempt at collective sales, we have learned valuable lessons which will certainly be very helpful in our next journey," he said.

An attempt in 2008 failed before a collective sales agreement was prepared, as the global financial crisis began, he said.

Last month (Feb), the 1,017-unit leasehold condo raised its asking price to $2.927 billion to encourage more owners to agree to the collective sale.

It first raised its asking price to $2.788 billion in November last year from $2.479 billion after owners discovered that the land parcel was undervalued.

If the collective sale had gone through, it would have been the biggest transaction in dollar terms struck here.

Mr Teo said in the letter that the general feeling is that current market sentiment for en bloc sales are heading south, as evidenced by a lack of bids in the recent tender process of several large estates.

Leonie Gardens, which launched for a second time at the same reserve price of $800 million, closed on Jan 22 without a bid, as did Horizon Towers on Jan 28, which also launched for a second time at the same reserve price of $1.1 billion.

But Mr Teo noted that should market sentiments permit, a fresh en bloc sales process can be initiated without having to wait for a two-year lapse period, if 50 per cent of owners by share value sign a requisition for a general meeting to form a new CSC.

"The CSC would like to thank all the (owners) who voted for the collective sales and hope you will continue to support the effort when the next round of en bloc sales is launched, hopefully in the not too distant future," he said.