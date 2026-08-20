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Malaysia’s July exports jump 38% year on year, higher than forecast

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Trucks transport shipping containers at Tanjung Pelepas Port in Gelang Patah, Malaysia, June 29, 2026. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

Malaysia’s exports rose 38 per cent from a year earlier in July.

PHOTO: REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s exports rose 38 per cent from a year earlier in July, faster than expected, government data showed on Aug 20.

July’s exports were expected to grow 34.3 per cent, according to 14 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in July grew 36.4 per cent from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed. Analysts were expecting a rise of 32.4 per cent.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 22.5 billion ringgit (S$7.07 billion) in July, compared with the poll’s forecast of 17.5 billion ringgit. Reuters

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.