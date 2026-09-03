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Malaysia’s central bank maintains key policy rate, says growth momentum to continue in 2027

Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady for the seventh straight policy meeting on Sept 3.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady for the seventh straight policy meeting on Sept 3, as expected, amid strong economic growth and moderate inflation.

Bank Negara Malaysia maintained its overnight policy rate at 2.75 per cent, as had been forecast by all but two of 31 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.

It last cut rates by 25 basis points in July 2025.

Malaysia’s economy has outperformed most regional peers in 2026, with BNM expecting growth for 2026 to come in around 5 per cent, at the upper end of its official projection of 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

Gross domestic product grew by a stronger-than-expected 6 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Sound fundamentals were expected to keep growth resilient in 2027, with expansion to be driven by robust export demand, particularly for tech-related goods, and sustained tourist spending, BNM said in a statement.

“Stable labour market conditions and ongoing investment activity will remain supportive of domestic demand,” it said, adding the outlook was subject to downside risks from prolonged conflict in the Middle East and lower commodity production.

Malaysia’s stock exchange and ringgit currency were largely unchanged following the rate decision.

Higher tech investments and exports, powered by the global growth in artificial intelligence infrastructure, have helped shield the South-east Asian country from economic shocks arising from the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Inflation has also been contained in part by fuel subsidies and other government assistance.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Aug 30 restored higher quotas for subsidised petrol and diesel, after lowering them earlier in 2026 to offset a jump in oil prices.

Headline and core inflation in the first seven months of the year averaged 1.8 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, BNM said.

BNM said it considered monetary policy “to be consistent with the outlook of continued price stability and sustainable economic growth” and that it would remain vigilant to cost pressures and domestic demand conditions.

A majority of 19 economists in the Reuters poll who provided longer-term forecasts expect the policy rate will remain at 2.75 per cent through end-2027, with seven expecting a 25 basis-point increase to 3.0 per cent. REUTERS