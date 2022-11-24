Malaysia stocks hit 15-month high, ringgit jumps on optimism PM decision near

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian stocks headed for their biggest gain in 15 months and the ringgit rose as investors bet the stalemate over the formation of the government was closer to being resolved.

The benchmark KLCI Index jumped as much as 2 per cent, poised for its best day since Aug 24, 2021.

Gaming and brewery companies including Genting Malaysia., Sports Toto, Magnum and Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia jumped after a key political bloc signaled they would support opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim for prime minister.

The ringgit jumped 1.4 per cent to 4.5092 against the US dollar as at 12.40pm local time. It climbed rose 0.7 per cent to 3.2856 against the Singapore dollar

Malaysian assets had traded in a narrow range this week as investors awaited an announcement from the country’s monarch on its next prime minister after Saturday’s election that resulted in the first-ever hung parliament.

Former ruling coalition Barisan Nasional has said it take part in a unity government that isn’t led by ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s pro-Malay, Islamist alliance known as Perikatan Nasional.

It has now come down to King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who will have to decide whether Mr Anwar’s reformist, multiethnic Pakatan Harapan or Mr Muhyiddin’s coalition have the support to form government. BLOOMBERG