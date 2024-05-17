Malaysia’s GDP growth surprises as recovery accelerates

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s economy expanded faster than initially estimated in the first quarter, driven by private spending and a rebound in exports.

Gross domestic product (GDP) quickened 4.2 per cent in the January-March period, according to Malaysia’s central bank and statistics department in a joint briefing on May 17. That is higher than the 3.9 per cent advance estimate, as well as the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 1.4 per cent from the previous three months.

While strong services sector and manufacturing output helped drive the economy, a better than previously expected out-turn in farm and construction segments contributed to lifting overall growth.

Forward-looking indicators point to continued growth for the Malaysian economy, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said in a briefing in Kuala Lumpur. He expects consumer spending to improve, aided by higher income levels, sound balance sheets and support from the government.

Malaysia’s economic outlook for 2024 looks brighter after tepid global demand caused growth to moderate in 2023. A sustained recovery in China – its largest trading partner – could help the Malaysia’s manufacturing sector and boost tourist arrivals as well as investment. Bank Negara Malaysia expects GDP to expand between 4 per cent and 5 per cent this year on improving external demand.

The risk of slowing domestic spending, a key growth driver, also looks to be fading. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim indicated on May 14 that he was in no rush to cut fuel subsidies on concerns it would spur price pressures and strain consumption. The central bank anticipates that inflation, which had been below 2 per cent since September, may average as much as 3.5 per cent in 2024 should subsidies be phased out.

Going forward, higher commodity prices, improving domestic confidence, and healthy labour conditions are set to support Malaysia’s growth dynamics, RHB Bank economists Barnabas Gan and Chin Yee Sian wrote in a note last week. BLOOMBERG