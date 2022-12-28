Malaysia’s Berjaya considering ‘major’ potential acquisition in financial services

Under Malaysia’s financial services act, no individual should hold more than 10 per cent of a licensed entity governed by the country’s central bank. PHOTO: REUTERS
SINGAPORE - Malaysian consumer-to-property conglomerate Berjaya Corp is evaluating a “major potential acquisition” involving a licensed entity governed by the Malaysian central bank, it said in a stock filing late on Tuesday.

To facilitate the potential purchase of a 51 per cent equity stake, Berjaya Corp said its founder and major shareholder Vincent Tan Chee Yioun intends to pare down his stake to not more than 19.6 per cent by the end of January 2023.

Mr Tan currently owns an 18.84 per cent stake in Berjaya Corp, according to Refinitiv data.

Under Malaysia’s financial services act, no individual should hold more than 10 per cent of a licensed entity governed by the country’s central bank.

Berjaya Corp said it expects the contribution from this potential acquisition to “contribute significantly” to its earnings and net assets.

Shares of Berjaya Corp have climbed 18 per cent year-to-date, giving the conglomerate a market value of US$397.8 million (S$535.9 million), Refinitiv data show.

It currently has business in the financial services sector via units including stockbroking firm Inter-Pacific Securities and general insurer Berjaya Sompo Insurance, according to its website. REUTERS

