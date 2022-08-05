Making a positive impact: How employees at this global semiconductor firm give back to the community in every possible way

Changing lives, giving meaning

The culture of giving back at Micron Singapore is so strong that an average of eight in 10 of its over 9,000 employees here participate in its community outreach activities.

Last year, big-hearted employees contributed over 110,000 hours in volunteering for causes ranging from donations and charity work.

“At Micron, we are committed to giving back to the communities and enriching life for all. I am happy to see so many of our Micron team members rise to the challenge and support our charity efforts,” says Mr Chen Kok Sing, Corporate Vice President and Singapore Country Manager of Micron Technology.

From food and blood donations, taking part in beach cleans, to teaching the elderly how to use smartphones, employees at Micron Singapore have a multitude of charitable activities to choose from. These initiatives contribute to a deep sense of purpose among the employees.

“We are changing lives with just a small gesture of our kindness. That’s why we continue to contribute and volunteer,” says Ms Hu Ping.

A senior manager in process and equipment engineering, she joined Micron 12 years ago and took on the role of Micron Singapore’s CSR Committee chairperson one and half years ago. The 33-member committee meets weekly to coordinate volunteering and donation activities for Micron Singapore.