Making a positive impact: How employees at this global semiconductor firm give back to the community in every possible way

Until today, Mr Demin George still remembers his first volunteering experience delivering food to the elderly.
He had just joined Micron Singapore as a process engineer, and a colleague had told him about a volunteering opportunity with TOUCH Home Care’s Meals-on-Wheels. That foray into volunteering had him hooked, and he is now an active member in Micron’s corporate social responsibility efforts.
“I see the smiles on the faces of our elderly recipients, which makes me feel so happy,” says Mr George.
Now a senior process and equipment engineer at Micron Singapore, the 32-year-old continues to give back to the community, working with other charities like Soup Kitchen and the Singapore Red Cross.
At Micron Singapore, employees are given two days of paid leave a year to volunteer for a wide range of activities, and what’s more, they get the chance to organise and drive volunteering initiatives to support the community. For instance, Mr George recently helped the Singapore Red Cross organise a blood donation drive on Micron Singapore’s premises.
“This makes it easy for the employees to donate blood and help save lives,” he says.
Changing lives, giving meaning
The culture of giving back at Micron Singapore is so strong that an average of eight in 10 of its over 9,000 employees here participate in its community outreach activities.
Last year, big-hearted employees contributed over 110,000 hours in volunteering for causes ranging from donations and charity work.
“At Micron, we are committed to giving back to the communities and enriching life for all. I am happy to see so many of our Micron team members rise to the challenge and support our charity efforts,” says Mr Chen Kok Sing, Corporate Vice President and Singapore Country Manager of Micron Technology.
From food and blood donations, taking part in beach cleans, to teaching the elderly how to use smartphones, employees at Micron Singapore have a multitude of charitable activities to choose from. These initiatives contribute to a deep sense of purpose among the employees.
“We are changing lives with just a small gesture of our kindness. That’s why we continue to contribute and volunteer,” says Ms Hu Ping.
A senior manager in process and equipment engineering, she joined Micron 12 years ago and took on the role of Micron Singapore’s CSR Committee chairperson one and half years ago. The 33-member committee meets weekly to coordinate volunteering and donation activities for Micron Singapore.
Giving back to the community is a key tenet of Micron Singapore’s work culture as its employees – regardless of job titles and backgrounds – come together to do something meaningful for the less fortunate and marginalized groups in the society.
Helping the elderly is a cause that is close to Ms Hu’s heart.
As an employee of a tech company, she believes technology should be accessible to all. As such, she organised Micron Singapore’s digital literacy programme to teach the elderly how to use smartphones. The sessions were held with GoodLife! Montfort Care, a social service organisation that takes care of the mental and physical well-being of seniors in Singapore.
Ms Hu says feedback from these sessions has been positive thus far. “The elderly really enjoyed interacting with us, while learning to be tech savvy at the same time,” she says.
The company and its employees are also strong supporters of Singapore’s OneMillionTrees Movement, which aims to plant a million trees islandwide in the next 10 years, transforming Singapore into a city in nature.
Bringing support and care to people with disabilities
Another Micron Singapore employee that has caught the volunteering bug is senior manager in test engineering, Al Lee. He has been with the company for over 20 years.
He became an avid volunteer in the last three years and now leads Micron’s efforts in helping people with disabilities, as part of the company’s belief in providing equitable opportunities for all.
“Singapore may be a developed country, but a lot of people still need our help. And there are a lot of opportunities for us to give back,” he says.
In May, Mr Lee and a group of Micron employees participated in the closing ceremony of the VisAbility Challenge 2 on 2 Playoff League, organised by Goalball Singapore.
The sport was created by Austrian Hanz Lorenzen and German Sepp Reindle in 1946 to rehabilitate injured World War II soldiers. The bells sound the ball’s movement to the players whose vision has been blocked by the eyeshades. Opponents then use their bodies to defend the goal line from the incoming ball.
Mr Lee and his colleagues also got to try out the sport wearing eyeshades and interact with the goalball players at the closing ceremony.
“It may sound easy but using your sense of hearing and touch to make up for the loss in sight isn’t as simple as it seems,” says Mr Lee.
“Through my volunteering efforts, I get to spend time with people with disabilities. I get to understand the difficulties that they experience and go through. Everyone has a part to play for the benefit of society,” he adds.
Most recently, he has been working with Special Olympics Singapore (SOSG) to send a team of 16 athletes to compete in the upcoming Unified Cup, a football tournament for people with disabilities held in Detroit, the United States. The week-long event to be held at the end of July will gather footballers from over 20 nations. Each football team comprises people with or without intellectual disabilities.
Micron Singapore is an active supporter of the Singapore Disabilities Sports Council (SDSC) and SOSG, and sponsors the Singapore’s Special Olympics contingent in their participation at the Paralympic Games.
“At Micron, it’s not just about working for yourself. It’s also about feeling a sense of satisfaction when helping the less privileged,” he says.
Micron’s employees are constantly engaging with the communities where they work and live in. The company supports spreading goodness with volunteerism throughout every year. It is more than just only work in Micron, there are frequent opportunities to do good, engage and contribute back to the community.
Visit their career page to learn more about career opportunities at Micron.