Mainboard-listed Grand Banks Yachts upgraded by Lim & Tan

SINGAPORE – Investment house Lim & Tan Securities has rated Grand Banks Yachts (GBY) a “buy” with a target price of 50 cents, a 47 per cent upside from its closing price on Friday.

Meanwhile, UOB Kay Hian has started covering the mainboard listed yatchmaker, noting that it recorded a strong post-lockdown recovery during the second half of financial year 2022 (ending June 2022) with a net profit of $4.7 million. Its latest order book for the July-December 2022 period was $192 million, a record for the firm.

Lim & Tan analyst Chan En Jie noted on Friday that GBY was well-positioned to benefit from the buoyant luxury boat market that has enjoyed strong pandemic-led demand.

The firm is capitalised at around $62 million with a net cash position that is estimated to reach $40 million by December, with annualised profit averaging close to $10 million over the next two years, making it an enticing privatisation candidate, he noted.

“Little wonder that in the past two years substantial shareholders Willimbury and Arminella have bought close to 7.4 million shares between them at 29 to 31.5 cents a share, raising their respective stakes to 14.1 per cent and 9.6 per cent,” Mr Chan noted.

He also estimates forward dividend yields of 3 to 4.5 per cent as estimated dividends is expected to triple to 1.5 cents in the next two years.

Meanwhile UOB Kay Hian added that despite the higher inflation and interest rate environment, “demand for GBY’s yachts remain healthy because its main customer group, which consists of high-net worth individuals, does not need bank financing for their yacht purchases”.

The investment house did not post a price target or rating on the stock yet.

But it noted that GBY was trading at a huge discount of around 50 per cent versus peers and had a high net cash balance.

“GBY is trading at around 7.9 times FY22 ex-cash price-to-earnings (PE). This is a discount of around 50 per cent versus its peers’ average FY22 forecast PE of 15.2x. The net cash PE for FY22 takes into account GBY’s high net cash position of $31.4 million as of FY22, equivalent to around 50 per cent of its market cap,” the UOB Kay Hian report said.

Lim & Tan expects margin expansion to accelerate as earnings rebound following on-off yard stoppages over the past three years, no thanks to the pandemic.

“We see strong top and bottom-line growth in 2023 and 2024 as Grand Banks ramps operations back to full speed,” the report said. “Bigger and premium models, improving operational efficiencies and the favourable US dollar/Malaysian ringgit exchange rate will drive margins upwards.”

GBY is headquartered in Singapore and has been listed on the mainboard since 1993. It has over 60 years of experience building luxury recreational motor yachts, now at its manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

Its yachts range between 42 feet and 85 feet under the Grand Banks, Eastbay and Palm Beach brands. It sells 14 models with indicative prices from US$1 million for the smallest Palm Beach 42 model to about US$9 million for the Grand Banks 85 flagship craft.

The company is led by chief executive Mark Richards, who is a champion sailor and founder of US-based Palm Beach Motor Yacht. Genting group chairman Lim Kok Thay is the biggest shareholder with 28.5 per cent stake.

GBY is expected to announce its half-year results after the market closes on Monday.