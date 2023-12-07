Maersk invests $670m to expand goods delivery network in S’pore, rest of South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - Shipping and logistics services provider A.P. Moller-Maersk is investing US$500 million (S$670 million) to strengthen and expand its supply chain in South-east Asia, to capitalise on the region’s growing consumption and manufacturing activity.

The move comes despite slowing demand for container shipping and plans by Maersk to cut its investment plans in 2023 and 2024.

The funds will be channelled towards scaling Maersk’s warehouse capacity over the next three years to support its ocean, air and land networks.

By 2026, Maersk expects to add nearly 480,000 sq m, or 50 per cent more, such capacity across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

In Singapore, this will involve expanding Maersk’s warehouse capacity at Changi Airport, where it wants to establish a regional air freight hub to support its air cargo business.

It will also include working with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to enable green bunkering facilities here, a spokesman told The Straits Times.

The investments are expected to create a “substantial” number of job opportunities in Singapore, the spokesman said.

Maersk currently runs a workforce of 5,000 in South-east Asia.

They should also help improve the quality of Maersk’s services by ensuring the process of getting goods to customers is smooth and coordinated, regardless of whether an order was made online or in the store.

Customers will have greater flexibility in choosing various transport options such as air, land or sea, and be able to opt for eco-friendly alternatives, the spokesman said.

Maersk is expanding its presence in South-east Asia at a time when companies are diversifying their production capabilities away from China due to ongoing trade tensions, rising labour costs and concerns about supply chain disruptions. Many are now setting up alternatives in South-east Asia to manage these risks.

“Global businesses have learnt they should try to develop multiple sourcing options in their supply chains in order to prepare for any contingency,” the spokesman said.

He added that Singapore has benefited as companies shift parts of their supply chains to the region.

“(Singapore) serves as a major logistics and trading hub for South-east Asia, offering excellent connectivity, world-class infrastructure, a stable business environment, and a strong legal framework,” he said.

In a statement, Maersk chief executive Vincent Clerc said the company’s investments in the region are premised by “an e-commerce boom, government efforts to capitalise on global manufacturing diversification, growing regional brands and rising inter-regional trade”.

The move comes after Maersk during its third-quarter results briefing in November said the group expects to lower its capital expenditure for 2023 and 2024.

Maersk said the measures were taken due to overcapacity and falling demand for container shipping. It is expecting revenue and profits for the full year to be lower than forecast as a result of a drop in freight rates and container volumes.

The group also announced an additional 3,500 job cuts globally, taking total job cuts in 2023 to 10,000. This will help it accumulate savings amounting to US$600 million in 2024.