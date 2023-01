SINGAPORE - Macquarie Asset Management’s 40 per cent stake in Temasek-backed ST Telemedia Global Data Centres’ (STT GDC) UK subsidiary Virtus could be valued at just over £1 billion (S$1.6 billion), industry sources said..

The deal, which was announced in August 2022, formally closed in late December after clearing regulatory approvals, STT GDC said in a statement on Tuesday. The acquisition now makes Macquarie a significant minority shareholder in Virtus.