Luxury brand stocks gaining popularity for their ability to weather market volatility

SINGAPORE – Shares of luxury brands are proving a draw for investors given their stability and growth potential despite general market volatility and rising interest rate.

This is reflected in the growing value of such stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

They make a compelling investment case, noted Ms Christina Chua, a wealth management product lead at KGI Securities Singapore (KGISS), who pointed to the “post-pandemic economic recovery, the expanding global luxury market, and the remarkable performance of luxury brands”.

“Luxury brands have proven their ability to withstand difficult market conditions and maintain solid financial performance, which is a huge advantage. Additionally, the popularity of trading platforms and social media has generated more discussions and interest around luxury stocks,” Ms Chua added.

Within the first three months of 2023, assets under management at the Amundi S&P Global Luxury ETF increased over 50 per cent from about US$400 million (S$531 million) to about US$602 million, partially driven by performance of underlying stocks and strong inflows.

The S&P Global Luxury Index, which tracks 80 of the largest publicly traded companies producing or distributing luxury goods or services, rose 13.35 per cent in the first two months of 2023.

Ms Swetha Ramachandran, the investment director of luxury equities at GAM Investments, said the sector is characterised by its high and stable gross margins, which are “a function of its pricing power and key to its ability to reinvest behind growth”.

“Their lower-than-average capital intensity is also attractive in the context of the returns generated by these companies,” she said.

The glowing report cards of luxury brands are also encouraging to investors.

LVMH, which counts fashion brands Christian Dior, Celine and Moet & Chandon in its stable, recorded a revenue of €79 billion (S$114 billion) in 2022 with a profit of €21 billion, both up 23 per cent from 2021.

Hermes, another luxury powerhouse and famous for its exclusive Birkin bags, recorded a net profit of €3.4 billion in the financial year 2022, a 38 per cent increase from the previous year.

There are factors other than profitability and revenue that affect stock prices, however, such as brand image and corporate actions.

Take the 4 per cent drop in revenue for French firm Kering’s “other houses” segment in the last quarter of 2022.

Brands under Kering include Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta which are individually listed. The “other houses” group include Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen.

This drop in revenue was in part attributed to two Balenciaga advertising campaigns in late 2022 that were met with calls for a boycott after being accused of depicting paedophilia and child exploitation.